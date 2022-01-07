24,800 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

