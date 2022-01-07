$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $264.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $266.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

