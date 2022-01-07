$265.65 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.10 million to $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 11,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,931. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

