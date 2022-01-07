26,684 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

