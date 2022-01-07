$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.39 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ECL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,969. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Ecolab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Ecolab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

