3,144 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Booking accounts for about 2.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,438.10. 5,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,872. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,342.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2,306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,772.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.