34,768 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

