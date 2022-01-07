3,500 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB opened at $313.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.10.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

