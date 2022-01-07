3,938 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $164.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.75. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.