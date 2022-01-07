$396.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report sales of $396.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 227,801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 52.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 185,698 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 210,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,449. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

