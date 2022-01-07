3M (NYSE:MMM) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Head to Head Analysis

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.90% 42.80% 12.50% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

66.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 3M and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 5 7 2 0 1.79 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M presently has a consensus target price of $188.85, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Endologix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.18 billion 3.20 $5.38 billion $10.19 17.47 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Summary

3M beats Endologix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply produc

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

