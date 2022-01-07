$439.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $439.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

