$439.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $439.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.
In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
