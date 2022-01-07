4,585 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.