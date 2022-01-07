$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 306,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

