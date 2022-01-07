$49.07 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $49.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the highest is $49.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 14,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,428. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.