50,000 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAD stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

