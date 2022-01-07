548 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 548 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $177.97 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

