$7.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $7.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. 3,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,009. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.89.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

