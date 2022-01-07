70,000 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,006,000. MongoDB comprises 3.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,866. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $430.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.