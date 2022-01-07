$766.46 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $766.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.47 million to $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.03. The company had a trading volume of 704,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,766. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

