$863.72 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $863.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.75 million and the highest is $877.05 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 409,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,999. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

