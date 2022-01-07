8,969 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

