8PAY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $668,142.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $668,142.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.