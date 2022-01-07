8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

EGHT opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

