A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

