A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $62,753.56 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATEN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 501,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

