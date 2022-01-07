Aave Price Hits $208.95 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Aave has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $409.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $208.95 or 0.00502849 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,478,983 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

