Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.