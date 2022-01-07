AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $348.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

