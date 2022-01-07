Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

