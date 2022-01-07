ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 16,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.91.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

