AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

