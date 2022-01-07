Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading Down 8.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.76. 3,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACET. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.