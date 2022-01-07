Aditus Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,515.64 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $52,515.64 and $123,345.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aditus has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

