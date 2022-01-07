Adshares Market Cap Achieves $56.31 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00006256 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $56.31 million and $3.83 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00167838 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,513 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

