Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.