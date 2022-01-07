AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $597,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

