Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.45.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

