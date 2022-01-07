Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

AAV opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

