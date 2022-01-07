Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 777,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,839,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advent Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.