Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,349 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of CDNS opened at $173.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

