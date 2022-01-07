Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

