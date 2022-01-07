Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

