Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

