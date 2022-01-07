Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.