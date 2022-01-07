Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

A stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

