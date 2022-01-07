Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.