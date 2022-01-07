Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.