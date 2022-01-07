Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.72.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.95 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

