Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.06.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $297.41. 945,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,429. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

